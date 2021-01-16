017 Constant Water Supply?

In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the basics of prepping water.The problem that many of us in the western societies, specially and specifically in the US, we believe that water is "eternal" We could open the tap and let it run for as long as we want.The truth of the matter is that on an emergency scenario this will be our most dire need to find, keep and make last. It is important to have land or device a system where your water supply is constantly being refilled, for all of your needs.Always Ready!------------------------------------------------------Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling------------------------------------------------------Social Media:------------------------------------------------------Podcast: