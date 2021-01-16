© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
017 Constant Water Supply?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • January 16, 2021
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the basics of prepping water.
The problem that many of us in the western societies, specially and specifically in the US, we believe that water is "eternal" We could open the tap and let it run for as long as we want.
The truth of the matter is that on an emergency scenario this will be our most dire need to find, keep and make last. It is important to have land or device a system where your water supply is constantly being refilled, for all of your needs.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
The problem that many of us in the western societies, specially and specifically in the US, we believe that water is "eternal" We could open the tap and let it run for as long as we want.
The truth of the matter is that on an emergency scenario this will be our most dire need to find, keep and make last. It is important to have land or device a system where your water supply is constantly being refilled, for all of your needs.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.