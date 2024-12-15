An attack by the FPV on a group of Ukrainian soldiers in the Annovka area, where several hundred Ukrainian soldiers were left surrounded.

A group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, numbering about 700 people , including a special forces detachment, was completely surrounded south of Kurakhovo in the DPR, Rogov reported.

According to him, according to radio intercepts, before the encirclement, the group requested permission to retreat at least eight times, but they were refused.