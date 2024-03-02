Headline News w/ Resistance Chicks ft: Ann Vandersteel, Michael Yon & More of "17 Miles"

Special Episode of Headline News with Resistance Chicks: We were joined by special guests: Ann Vandersteel, Michael Yon, Sheriff Mack & Amy Schaffert of Brighteon Films' "17 Miles" to talk about the upcoming film and the border crisis.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.