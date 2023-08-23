Create New Account
Norman Fenton Interviews Dr Scott McLachan About The Lucy Letby Trial
Unjabbed.net Meet Unvaccinated
Norman Fenton interviews Dr Scott McLachan on concerns about the evidence in the Lucy Letby trial recently heard in a United Kingdom court.

Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/k12f_VFCbtI?feature=shared

For more information about concerns at the way the Lucy Letby trial was conducted see:

https://lawhealthandtech.substack.com

https://gill1109.com/2023/05/24/the-lucy-letby-case/?amp=1

https://rexvlucyletby2023.com

