Study Claims Unvaccinated Kids Healthier — Doctor’s License Suspended
Dr. Paul Thomas studied 3,324 children and found unvaccinated kids had far fewer doctor visits, allergies, autoimmune disorders, neurodevelopmental issues, infections, and behavioral problems, with some conditions 4–5x higher in vaccinated children. After publishing his peer‑reviewed study, his medical license was abruptly suspended, labeled a “threat to public health,” despite data showing better outcomes for unvaccinated kids.