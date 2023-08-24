The Lyon's Den, Ep 02 - Apartment Crime Hell

We all know Dane County crime is exploding. But do you have the facts on just how badly things have deteriorated at some of this county's apartment complexes? In this second episode of The Lyon’s Den, we’ll briefly look at one apartment complex on Madison’s East Side, It’s the perfect prelude to our soon-to-be-released interview with a retired Madison police officer, who’ll have a lot more to say on this topic.

NOTE: We apologize for the audio quality in this episode. We’ll have the issues resolved by the next episode. Thanks for bearing with us!