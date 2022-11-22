ICLEI’s Yunus Arikan Describes His Organization’s Goals

Yunus Arikan, the head of global policy and advocacy at ICLEI (Local Governments for Sustainability), talks with The New American’s Alex Newman at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

He explains how and why ICLEI (formerly the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives) targets local governments — cities, towns, etc. — to implement global (i.e., the UN’s) programs supposedly targeting climate change, promoting biodiversity, and working toward “sustainable development.”

He also mentions that the U.S. is a major participant in the program, and confirms that ICLEI is indeed a UN program, going back to the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com