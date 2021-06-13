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Judge Joe Brown: Names Killer of Martin Luther King Jr.
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135 views • June 13, 2021
This same group of named killers are now calling for the arrest of politicians who question US elections.
Thumbnail picture: Bloody Sunday: King led a five-day, 54-mile march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in March 1965 to protest Bloody Sunday, during which non-violent supporters of voting rights reform were beaten and otherwise assaulted by law enforcement. The march also addressed voting rights reform, and it helped prompt Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act, which gave guaranteed African-Americans access to the polls and ended all-white rule in the South.
The entire show with Judge Joe Brown and Larry Pinkney can be watched here:
Nobel Prize Winner Warns Covid Injections Triggering Madcow-Like Disease in Humans - FULL SHOW 6/9/21
https://banned.video/watch?id=60c15a362795c876565fbe71
Thumbnail picture: Bloody Sunday: King led a five-day, 54-mile march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in March 1965 to protest Bloody Sunday, during which non-violent supporters of voting rights reform were beaten and otherwise assaulted by law enforcement. The march also addressed voting rights reform, and it helped prompt Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act, which gave guaranteed African-Americans access to the polls and ended all-white rule in the South.
The entire show with Judge Joe Brown and Larry Pinkney can be watched here:
Nobel Prize Winner Warns Covid Injections Triggering Madcow-Like Disease in Humans - FULL SHOW 6/9/21
https://banned.video/watch?id=60c15a362795c876565fbe71
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