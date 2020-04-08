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Essential Oils: What Are They & How Are They Used?
The Truth About Cancer
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54 views • April 08, 2020
From The Truth About Cancer LIVE event in 2017, Dr. Eric Zielinski lets us in on the power of essential oils. After the video, go here for our 5 favorite cancer-fighting essential oils: https://bit.ly/EOs-cancer.

Dr. Zielinski begins by explaining what exactly essential oils are and what they are made of. He'll break down the science behind them and why they are so powerful.

Next, Dr. Z talks about essential oils for cancer and the difference between essential oils and fixed oils. Their properties can accomplish a goal that drugs can't. One oil, in particular, has a very special effect on cancer.

The Truth About Cancer has shared many natural cancer cures in the past (it's our mission!) but we understand that many of our viewers may still choose the conventional medicine path. Listen as Dr. Z describes the complementary role of essential oils with chemotherapy.

Did you like this video? Watch more live event videos here: https://bit.ly/past-TTAC-Live-clips.
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About Dr. Eric Zielinski
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Founder of DrEricZ.com, Dr. Eric Zielinski is a sought-after Biblical Health educator, author, and motivational speaker. Inspired by the timeless principles in the Bible, Dr. Z’s mission is to provide people with simple, evidenced-based tools that they need to experience the Abundant Life. By creating programs like Beat Cancer God’s Way and hosting online events such as the Essential Oils Revolution and the Heal Your Gut Summit, Dr. Z educates people in natural remedies and empowering life strategies. He lives in Atlanta with his wife and three children.
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About The Truth About Cancer LIVE
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On October 5th-7th, 2017, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Orlando, Fl, for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2017.

Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a cure.

Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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Our mission here at The Truth About Cancer is to educate the world on ALL the solutions and choices available to prevent and beat cancer, not just the surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation you hear from the conventional cancer establishment.

Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer and/or preventing it from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.

Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
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