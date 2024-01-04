Spiritually Blind from Birth?

The famous atheist Richard Dawkins blinds himself to the abundant evidence of God and the supernatural world.A good spiritual eye doctor would point out to Dawkins that the natural world displays ultra-sophisticated engineering that bears all the hallmarks of a superintellect. To allege that molecular machines and biological processes fell into place through blind and random forces is as absurd as saying all the intricate components of Dawkins’ Tesla fell into place the same way.

As Steve Laufmann and Howard Glicksman explain in their book Your Designed Body, Richard Dawkins' body contains a wonderous world of information processing, materials production and use, energy production and expenditure, supply chains, hydraulic systems, electrical systems, transport systems, waste processing, and control systems, all carried out in an integrated and organized manner. “There remains no plausible hypothesis for how any series of accidents, no matter how lucky and no matter how much time given, could accomplish such things,” write Laufmann and Glicksman.

That’s just the natural world. Dawkins doesn’t believe in a supernatural world, but evidence of one and by extension, God, abounds.

