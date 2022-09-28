David was playing basketball with his daughter, when a 14-year-old kid requested to skate in the basketball court. David saw no problem with that and agreed. However Dooley, who lived across from the basketball court, felt otherwise and went outside, with a gun in his waistband, to confront the kid. David defended the kid, and Dooley finally walked away. However, seeing that he had a gun in his waistband, David confronted Dooley about it and a struggle ensued. David was shot and died in front of his daughter.
