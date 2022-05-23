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World Health Organization 'followed Chinese narrative' over pandemic, professor tells Nigel Farage
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20 views • May 23, 2022
82C Army.
World Health Organization 'followed Chinese narrative' over pandemic, professor tells Nigel Farage
ANYONE WHO HOLDS OFFICE, ENDORSES, CREATES OR ENFORCES A REPUGNANT LAW SHOULD BE HUNG BECAUSE THEY TOOK AN OATH TO UPHOLD THE CONSTITUTION AND BROKE THAT OATH!!!
"A law repugnant to the Constitution is void. An act of Congress repugnant to the Constitution cannot become a law. The Constitution supersedes all other laws and the individual’s rights shall be liberally enforced in favor of him, the clearly intended and expressly designated beneficiary.” –Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137 (1803)“An unconstitutional law is void and is as no law. An offense created by it is not crime. A conviction under it is not merely erroneous but is illegal and void and cannot be used as a legal cause of imprisonment.”–Ex parte Siebold, 100 U.S. 371 (1879) “An unconstitutional act is not law. It confers no rights; it imposes no duties; affords no protection; it creates no office. It is, in legal contemplation, as inoperative as though it had never been passed.” – Norton v. Shelby County, 118 U.S. 425 (1886) 18US Code § 241. Conspiracy against rights,18US Code § 242. Deprivation of rights under color of law, The Nuremberg Code. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That when ever any Form of GOVERNMENT BECOMES DESTRUCTIVE of these ends, it is the RIGHT OF THE PEOPLE TO ALTER OR ABOLISH IT,and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, IT IS THEIR DUTY, TO THROW OFF SUCH GOVERNMENT!!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v157rol-world-health-organization-followed-chinese-narrative-over-pandemic-professo.html
World Health Organization 'followed Chinese narrative' over pandemic, professor tells Nigel Farage
ANYONE WHO HOLDS OFFICE, ENDORSES, CREATES OR ENFORCES A REPUGNANT LAW SHOULD BE HUNG BECAUSE THEY TOOK AN OATH TO UPHOLD THE CONSTITUTION AND BROKE THAT OATH!!!
"A law repugnant to the Constitution is void. An act of Congress repugnant to the Constitution cannot become a law. The Constitution supersedes all other laws and the individual’s rights shall be liberally enforced in favor of him, the clearly intended and expressly designated beneficiary.” –Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137 (1803)“An unconstitutional law is void and is as no law. An offense created by it is not crime. A conviction under it is not merely erroneous but is illegal and void and cannot be used as a legal cause of imprisonment.”–Ex parte Siebold, 100 U.S. 371 (1879) “An unconstitutional act is not law. It confers no rights; it imposes no duties; affords no protection; it creates no office. It is, in legal contemplation, as inoperative as though it had never been passed.” – Norton v. Shelby County, 118 U.S. 425 (1886) 18US Code § 241. Conspiracy against rights,18US Code § 242. Deprivation of rights under color of law, The Nuremberg Code. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That when ever any Form of GOVERNMENT BECOMES DESTRUCTIVE of these ends, it is the RIGHT OF THE PEOPLE TO ALTER OR ABOLISH IT,and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, IT IS THEIR DUTY, TO THROW OFF SUCH GOVERNMENT!!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v157rol-world-health-organization-followed-chinese-narrative-over-pandemic-professo.html
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