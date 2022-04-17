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Hospital: 35 kids had CHEST PAIN & HEART ATTACK symptoms 3 days after PFIZER poison
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134 views • April 17, 2022
Myopericarditis, has emerged as an important adverse event following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination, particularly in adolescents [[1]]. Patients typically exhibit chest pain and an elevated serum troponin level in the days following the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. They usually are hemodynamically stable, and symptoms and cardiac biomarkers normalize within a few days [[2]]. cardiac magnetic resonance studies, when performed early, frequently demonstrate abnormalities such as edema and late gadolinium enhancement (LGE), meeting Lake Louise Criteria for diagnosing myocarditis noninvasively [[2],[3]]. In classical myocarditis LGE can be predictive of a poor outcome [[5]]. Little is known about the prognostic value or expected evolution of these CMR abnormalities associated with post-COVID-19 mRNA vaccine myopericarditis. In this case series we report the evolution of CMR imaging compared with initial, acute phase, CMR in our cohort of patients with myopericarditis post COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.
SOURCES:
https://www.jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00282-7/fulltext#relatedArticles
https://t.me/s/Doctorsforcovidethics
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SOURCES:
https://www.jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00282-7/fulltext#relatedArticles
https://t.me/s/Doctorsforcovidethics
Mirrored - Boot Camp
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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