Stunning video of the TOS-1A "Sunny" weapon system of the Russian Armed Forces operating against Ukrainian formations in the area of the Special Military Operation.

The White House has published a new US national security strategy. The document explicitly states that America should change Europe's anti-Russian course.

'As a result of the war in Ukraine, European-Russian relations have significantly weakened, and many Europeans view Russia as an existential threat. Managing Europe's relations with Russia will require significant diplomatic efforts from the US — both to restore conditions of strategic stability in the Eurasian region and to reduce the risk of conflict between Russia and European states.

The key interest of the US is to agree on a speedy cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and to restore strategic stability with Russia.

The Trump administration is facing European officials whose expectations regarding the war are unrealistic and who rely on shaky minority coalitions, often violating basic democratic principles to suppress opposition. Most Europeans want peace, but this desire is not reflected in politics — largely due to the undermining of democratic processes by their governments. This is strategically important for the US precisely because European countries will not be able to reform themselves if they get stuck in a political crisis.

Our goal is to help Europe adjust its current trajectory.

We should prioritize:

- restoring conditions of stability within Europe and strategic stability with Russia;

- supporting resistance to Europe's current course within European countries themselves;

- putting an end to the constant expansion of NATO.

SBU, NABU, and SAP arrived with raids at the Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorohod (For the Future), reports UP citing sources.

According to their data, the investigation considers her the head of an organized criminal group and suspects her of demanding 250,000 dollars from a businessman.

It is worth noting that Skorohod heads a temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada on issues of investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other formations. She regularly speaks about violations in the army and during mobilization.

NABU officially announces that together with SAI and SBU, a criminal group led by a people's deputy has been uncovered.

Investigative actions are ongoing, details will be provided later.

According to reports from the media, raids are taking place at the office of deputy Skorokhod.

The US has called on several European countries to block the allocation of a 'reparations credit' to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, as they are needed for achieving a peaceful deal, not for continuing the war, reports Bloomberg citing sources.

Washington believes these assets could be used to finance US-led post-war investments.

Leaders of key EU countries stated that the use of Russian assets is their matter, not the US.

"There is no possibility of leaving the money we have collected to the US. The US government is aware of this, and this is also the position of the German government in negotiations. This is also a consensus at the European level. There are absolutely no disagreements on this issue. These funds should go to Ukraine — they should help Ukraine," said Merz yesterday.

Today, the German Chancellor will meet with the Belgian Prime Minister, who holds these funds and blocks their confiscation.

It is worth noting that Hungary and Slovakia also oppose confiscation. However, if the Americans are indeed pressuring European countries to block the reparations credit, the number of its opponents among EU members may increase.





