Why Smart People Fall for Dumb Scams 🎙️ With Robert Siciliano

Think online scams and shams are easily spotted? Welcome to the current year: AI and deepfakes make deception virtually indistinguishable from reality.

Robert Siciliano, a world-class security analyst and strategist, reveals how hyper-realistic AI avatars, synthetic voice overlays, and emotionally manipulative scams are transforming the digital landscape—and why most of us are more vulnerable than ever before.

In this eye-opening episode, Robert dives into the biological roots of trust and explains why our innate need to trust leaves us wide open to deception. You'll discover how scammers exploit the human blind spot—our default trust—and learn concrete strategies to recognize red flags, even when appearances feel perfectly convincing. We break down the neuroscience behind gut intuition, body language cues, and the subtle physiological signs that signal danger, plus how AI is enabling highly targeted, scalable scams that can deceive even the smartest among us.





02:58 The Nature of Trust and Vulnerability

06:08 Understanding Scams in the Digital Age

09:03 The Importance of Self-Awareness

12:14 Navigating Human Instincts and Deception

15:11 The Role of Loneliness in Scams

17:52 Real-Life Scam Stories

21:01 The Mechanics of Romance Scams

45:34 Understanding Scams and Vulnerabilities

51:47 The Profile of Scam Victims

54:14 Recognizing Risk and Building a Firewall

01:02:43 Deception Detection Techniques

01:10:28 Personal Stories and Lessons Learned

01:13:52 Daily Routines and Personal Growth

01:20:37 Actionable Takeaways for Listeners





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1693-robert-siciliano

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https://protectnowllc.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertsiciliano





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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