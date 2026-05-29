BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Smart People Fall for Dumb Scams 🎙️ With Robert Siciliano
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • Today

Think online scams and shams are easily spotted? Welcome to the current year: AI and deepfakes make deception virtually indistinguishable from reality.

Robert Siciliano, a world-class security analyst and strategist, reveals how hyper-realistic AI avatars, synthetic voice overlays, and emotionally manipulative scams are transforming the digital landscape—and why most of us are more vulnerable than ever before.

In this eye-opening episode, Robert dives into the biological roots of trust and explains why our innate need to trust leaves us wide open to deception. You'll discover how scammers exploit the human blind spot—our default trust—and learn concrete strategies to recognize red flags, even when appearances feel perfectly convincing. We break down the neuroscience behind gut intuition, body language cues, and the subtle physiological signs that signal danger, plus how AI is enabling highly targeted, scalable scams that can deceive even the smartest among us.


02:58 The Nature of Trust and Vulnerability

06:08 Understanding Scams in the Digital Age

09:03 The Importance of Self-Awareness

12:14 Navigating Human Instincts and Deception

15:11 The Role of Loneliness in Scams

17:52 Real-Life Scam Stories

21:01 The Mechanics of Romance Scams

45:34 Understanding Scams and Vulnerabilities

51:47 The Profile of Scam Victims

54:14 Recognizing Risk and Building a Firewall

01:02:43 Deception Detection Techniques

01:10:28 Personal Stories and Lessons Learned

01:13:52 Daily Routines and Personal Growth

01:20:37 Actionable Takeaways for Listeners


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1693-robert-siciliano

Connect with Robert

https://protectnowllc.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertsiciliano


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
interviewmindsetdeceptionpsychologyintuitionpersonal growthskepticismcritical thinkingscamsentrepreneurshipjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetonline datinghuman firewallrobert siciliano
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s Honghu T70 Fully Autonomous Electric Tractor Attracts Online Attention

China’s Honghu T70 Fully Autonomous Electric Tractor Attracts Online Attention

Edison Reed
Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Jacob Thomas
Study: Big Tech Can Extract $1 Million Per Person from Personal Data Over Lifetime

Study: Big Tech Can Extract $1 Million Per Person from Personal Data Over Lifetime

Edison Reed
Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Lance D Johnson
The Hemp Wars: A review of the battle for your medicine cabinet

The Hemp Wars: A review of the battle for your medicine cabinet

Belle Carter
Eating Close to Bedtime: Expert Advice on Protecting Sleep Without Sacrificing Social Life

Eating Close to Bedtime: Expert Advice on Protecting Sleep Without Sacrificing Social Life

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy