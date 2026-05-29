Why Smart People Fall for Dumb Scams 🎙️ With Robert Siciliano

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think online scams and shams are easily spotted? Welcome to the current year: AI and deepfakes make deception virtually indistinguishable from reality.
Robert Siciliano, a world-class security analyst and strategist, reveals how hyper-realistic AI avatars, synthetic voice overlays, and emotionally manipulative scams are transforming the digital landscape—and why most of us are more vulnerable than ever before.
In this eye-opening episode, Robert dives into the biological roots of trust and explains why our innate need to trust leaves us wide open to deception. You'll discover how scammers exploit the human blind spot—our default trust—and learn concrete strategies to recognize red flags, even when appearances feel perfectly convincing. We break down the neuroscience behind gut intuition, body language cues, and the subtle physiological signs that signal danger, plus how AI is enabling highly targeted, scalable scams that can deceive even the smartest among us.
02:58 The Nature of Trust and Vulnerability
06:08 Understanding Scams in the Digital Age
09:03 The Importance of Self-Awareness
12:14 Navigating Human Instincts and Deception
15:11 The Role of Loneliness in Scams
17:52 Real-Life Scam Stories
21:01 The Mechanics of Romance Scams
45:34 Understanding Scams and Vulnerabilities
51:47 The Profile of Scam Victims
54:14 Recognizing Risk and Building a Firewall
01:02:43 Deception Detection Techniques
01:10:28 Personal Stories and Lessons Learned
01:13:52 Daily Routines and Personal Growth
01:20:37 Actionable Takeaways for Listeners
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1693-robert-siciliano
Connect with Robert
https://www.linkedin.com/in/robertsiciliano
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.