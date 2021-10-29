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CHILD VAX SACRIFICE - why the hell are you complying? - This is Maddies story!
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165 views • October 29, 2021
I am a parent, a father of 2 strong and healthy boys and they have to return to school here in Thailand and I am seriously concerned for their safety while at school! I want to keep them at home, but my wife says they will be OK at school! I don't understand the language so much, bit I am going to the school to see the headmaster and the teachers to explain they DO NOT HAVE MY AUTHORITY TO GIVE ANY VAX TO MY KIDS!
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