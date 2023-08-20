Not for much longer, and then you will say: “This is too big for words!”

FacebookTwitterEmailDeel

July 12, 2017 Rejoice in the Lord, and exalt Him, the Lord, Adonai, El Elohím, the Lion, and also the Lamb! Not for much longer, then you will see it.

You can help this official registrated ministry of God bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Published on July 12, 2017 by ocgng



Please share and do not change © BC