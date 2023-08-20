Not for much longer, and then you will say: “This is too big for words!”
July 12, 2017 Rejoice in the Lord, and exalt Him, the Lord, Adonai, El Elohím, the Lion, and also the Lamb! Not for much longer, then you will see it.
