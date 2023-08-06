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Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Normalizing Bioweapons, DOD Corruption
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163 views • August 06, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


August 5, 2023


More military are coming forward with information as military mandates continue. Terminal CWO is uncovering information on DOD corruption at the highest ranks. Katherine Watt revealed the DOD is partnering with neighborhood pharmacies to normalize getting regular injections. The prep act provides protection to untrained people like pharmacy staff to give injections. Dr. Jane urges people not to order from Zelenko Labs that reportedly has not been paying affiliate commissions or filling orders.


https://substack.com/@bailiwicknews

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/


Captain John Frankman, Sam Shoemate, Colonel Ivan Raiklin, DOD corruption, Katherine Watt, Federal retail pharmacy program, Prep Act, Ruby affidavit, Malone vs Ruby


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Keywords
coffee chatprep actdr jane rubydr rubymilitary mandatesdr janekatherine wattterminal cwodod corruptionfederal retail pharmacy programsam shoematecaptain john frankmancolonel ivan raiklinruby affidavitmalone vs rubynormalizing bioweaponszelenko labsuntrained people
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