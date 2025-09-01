Automation Renders Complacent Labor Obsolete

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Automation is coming for repetitive jobs. The warning is clear: if your only skill is being a "middleman" for a task AI can do, you will be replaced. The path to freedom is through discipline, moral accountability, and thinking for yourself. Choose the hard work that leads to independence, not the easy path that leads to obsolescence.
#Automation #FutureOfWork #AI #SkillsGap #WorkEthic
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport