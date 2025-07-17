Dr Peter McCullough, MD - “Mandated, Muzzled, and Mourning: The Human Cost of COVID Vaccine Censorship”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:
Thursday, July 17, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Dr Peter McCullough, MD
Topic: “Mandated, Muzzled, and Mourning: The Human Cost of COVID Vaccine Censorship”
Bio:
Dr. Peter McCullough is an American cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist known for his outspoken views on COVID-19 treatment and vaccine safety. Formerly a professor of medicine at several major universities, he has published extensively in the field of cardiology and evidence-based medicine. During the pandemic, he became a prominent voice advocating for early outpatient treatment and raising concerns about vaccine-related adverse events—positions that sparked both public support and professional controversy.
Founding Host: Quantum Nurse Freedom International Podcast
Grace Asagra, RN, PhD
https://graceasagra.bio.link/
DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854