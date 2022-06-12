How to recognize the start of the great tribulation part six

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Part six of my series on how to recognize or spot the start of the great tribulation described in the Bible. You don’t want to miss this episode! lots of good information about the 10 global regions, the antichrist, the mark of the beast, global government forming, and how current events are reflecting Bible prophecy right now. I also include the first of two summaries at the end of this video of my opinion of how things may unfold.