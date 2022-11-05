Create New Account
All Hospitals In Canada Are EMPTY!
123 views
KevinJJohnston
Published 18 days ago
All hospitals in #Canada are EMPTY. #Covid was used as a way to save hundreds of millions in operating costs by having a 'legit' reason to keep people out. There is NO emergency, CTV is lying AGAIN on behalf of Jihadi Justin's agenda - #CTV is FAKE NEWS!

