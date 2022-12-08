2: Parasites, metals, and mold with Leanne Vogel

Parasites, metals, and mold - OH MY! Have you ever wondered about exposure to parasites, heavy metals, and mold? What are the health signals that you have them lurking within you? What if your blood work could share more about these hidden toxins? Would you want to learn how to detox them out?

In today's interview, we speak with Leanne Vogel, a certified holistic nutrionist and functional blood chemistry specialist. She's a best selling author, has her own podcast called "The Keto Diet Podcast," and she specializes in root causes such as these 3 core issues that (...*hint) MANY of us have!

Leanne discusses the differences between functional blood chemistry (a realistic, healthier lab work range), versus the diagnostic broad range that mainstream medicine uses.

Have you ever told your doctor that you just know something is wrong but your blood work shows you're perfectly healthy? If so, THIS is the podcast for you!

