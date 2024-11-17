2024 Storms & Floods = Biblical Birth Pangs Starting?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many Bible scholars are beginning to believe the Birth Pangs of the Messiah are occurring. Some even believe the Birth Pangs are the Seven Seals of Revelation 6. What should we expect when the Birth Pangs start? What does the Bible tell us? Will the Birth Pangs be spiritual or literal? Let's examine some interpretations of what to expect soon!