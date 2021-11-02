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How are you going to fight the devil with NO authority?
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73 views • November 02, 2021
In this video, we show you that you CANNOT stand against the devil unless you have Jesus' authority that Jesus will give you if you are a disciple or follower of Christ.
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/authority/
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/authority/
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