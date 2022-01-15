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A Prayer Against Autism
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31 views • January 15, 2022
This is just a prayer I recorded for anyone who has a child affected with autism to pray. The text of the prayer is below:
Prayer Against Autism
This is a Prayer Against Autism – Every place this prayer says my child, replace those two words with your child’s name.
• Pray this whole prayer out loud boldly and with authority 2 – 3 times a day until the healing is complete.
Spirit of the Living God, I approach your Throne and ask for help in this time of need. Lord, we are faced with the terrible disease of autism and I believe Lord Your will is for my child to be healed. Your Word says by his stripes we were healed.
In the mighty and unmatched Name of Jesus my Savior, the Name above ALL names, I declare and decree the assignment of autism against my child and my family is NULL AND VOID and I stomp it out and cancel it in Jesus Name right NOW!!
I thank You, Lord, that my child is fearfully and wonderfully made. You made every part of him/her perfect. I further decree and declare with the authority given to me by the Most High God that my child is completely normal in EVERY WAY.
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normally developed language skills
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normal brain activity
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normally developed movement skills
• I praise You, Lord that My child has a completely normal gastrointestinal system
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normal eating and sleeping habits
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normally developed learning skills
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normal impulses and attention spans
• I praise You, Lord that My child has completely normal social skills and interactions
• I praise You, Lord that My child has completely normal moods and emotional reactions
I thank You, Jesus that you shed Your precious Blood on the Cross of Calvary that my child could be healed and I decree right now in Jesus mighty Name that my child IS HEALED by the Blood of Jesus!!
(NOTE: The more you praise, worship and dance in joy that your child is healed, the faster the healing will manifest.)
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and
YouTuber, who has walked through numerous wilderness
experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare.
She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a
weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and
encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ.
Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually
feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day.
Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
http://www.justpraisehim.today
http://www.justpraisehimradio.podbean...
Prayer Against Autism
This is a Prayer Against Autism – Every place this prayer says my child, replace those two words with your child’s name.
• Pray this whole prayer out loud boldly and with authority 2 – 3 times a day until the healing is complete.
Spirit of the Living God, I approach your Throne and ask for help in this time of need. Lord, we are faced with the terrible disease of autism and I believe Lord Your will is for my child to be healed. Your Word says by his stripes we were healed.
In the mighty and unmatched Name of Jesus my Savior, the Name above ALL names, I declare and decree the assignment of autism against my child and my family is NULL AND VOID and I stomp it out and cancel it in Jesus Name right NOW!!
I thank You, Lord, that my child is fearfully and wonderfully made. You made every part of him/her perfect. I further decree and declare with the authority given to me by the Most High God that my child is completely normal in EVERY WAY.
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normally developed language skills
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normal brain activity
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normally developed movement skills
• I praise You, Lord that My child has a completely normal gastrointestinal system
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normal eating and sleeping habits
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normally developed learning skills
• I praise You, Lord that My child has normal impulses and attention spans
• I praise You, Lord that My child has completely normal social skills and interactions
• I praise You, Lord that My child has completely normal moods and emotional reactions
I thank You, Jesus that you shed Your precious Blood on the Cross of Calvary that my child could be healed and I decree right now in Jesus mighty Name that my child IS HEALED by the Blood of Jesus!!
(NOTE: The more you praise, worship and dance in joy that your child is healed, the faster the healing will manifest.)
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and
YouTuber, who has walked through numerous wilderness
experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare.
She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a
weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and
encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ.
Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually
feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day.
Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
http://www.justpraisehim.today
http://www.justpraisehimradio.podbean...
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