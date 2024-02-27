AA_IB_348_UnNews_News

Tonight I’ll delve into the joke level that is the news coverage. From the distraction of election and balloon coverage to the ongoing COVID realizations the mainstream and alternative media still fails to cover the growing forces inside the United States and the resistance to tyranny in Europe.





#Media #News #Border #Illegal #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #Balloon #Farmers #Europe #AnomicAge #JohnAge





Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url





▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage





▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage





▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/





▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast





▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8





▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1





▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1





▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/





▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge





▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge





▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375





▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b