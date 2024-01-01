Create New Account
PRE-ELECTION CARNAGE, THE WHITE HAT LUNATICS, TRUTHER CULT LEADERS, TEDROS THE TERRORIST, TRUTH WARS
Truth Wars
Published 21 hours ago

A new year is now upon us but the madness continues and as we head on into 2024 it's going to be a very bumpy ride. It's time to let go of the hopium and realise that nobody is coming to save you...

On the run up to the 2024 presidential election we can expect the globalists to really step up their game, Doing everything in their power to ensure Donald J Trump does not become president of the united states of America.

It's time to prepare.

For Exclusive content, Q&A's & much more visit My Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/TruthWarsJames

donald trump who white hats wef tedros cult leaders 2024 election pandemic treaty

