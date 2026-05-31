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I Want My Children to Be the HEAD Not the Tail! God is Setting Traps for Your Enemies — Their Power is Crumbling! Rejoice & Prepare! New Positions of Influence & Authority Are Coming — Stay Close, Listen & Walk by Faith!Break free from deception 24/7 - Tap https://faithnfreedom.live to watch now. See Program Guide here: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/guides-247 #FaithNFreedomTV #HeadNotTail #KingdomAssignment #AriseAndShine #GodIsMoving #VictoryIsHere(Perfect length, strong hook, flows well for TikTok/YouTube Shorts/X/Reels)