Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Much More Can Our Country Take?
channel image
The New American
2329 Subscribers
417 views
Published Yesterday

Todd Bensman and Sam Faddis warn about the Border Crisis. Is America past the point of no return?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Sam Faddis: "The Policy Of This Administration Is That We Do Not Have A Border"

https://rumble.com/v4k26rw-sam-faddis-the-policy-of-this-administration-is-that-we-do-not-have-a-borde.html


2. Bannon’s War Room - Todd Bensman: "Any Funding We Can Expect To Benefit The NGO Industrial Complex"

https://rumble.com/v4k25su-todd-benman-any-funding-we-can-expect-to-benefit-the-ngo-industrial-complex.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
border crisisinvasionngo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket