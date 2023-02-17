Create New Account
War Games....
83 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 21 hours ago |

I don't know if you've noticed, but we are smack dab in the middle of war games & land grabs...

Whitney Webb points out that the laws governing Agenda 2030 land development allow governments to seize polluted land and move their residents into smart cities.

"Important to note - if the land + water around you is completely poisoned, you don't get to opt out of the "smart city" model coming down the pike.
Interesting, then, that the big MSM voices who frame "smart cities" as necessary to "save the planet" don't give a sh*t about this (environmental disaster)."
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1625888553895882753

https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/braintree-fire-waste-treatment-facility-clean-harbors/


Keywords
earthquakesepsteinvanguardjp morganblackrocktrain derailmentscovid vaccines on childhood vaccine schedule

