I don't know if you've noticed, but we are smack dab in the middle of war games & land grabs...

Whitney Webb points out that the laws governing Agenda 2030 land development allow governments to seize polluted land and move their residents into smart cities.



"Important to note - if the land + water around you is completely poisoned, you don't get to opt out of the "smart city" model coming down the pike.

Interesting, then, that the big MSM voices who frame "smart cities" as necessary to "save the planet" don't give a sh*t about this (environmental disaster)."

https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1625888553895882753



https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/braintree-fire-waste-treatment-facility-clean-harbors/







