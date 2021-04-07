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What Are Ghosts?
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94 views • April 07, 2021
We love to be terrified at the cinema watching the latest spooky film, cowering in our seats. But what are ghosts, ghouls, and spirits?
Throughout history, the concept of ghosts and the paranormal has been debated and discussed, with some arguing that we continue to live outside the physical body once we die. However, others argue that ghosts cannot be real, and any evidence of the other side must be fake.
What do you think? Have you had a paranormal experience that you can't explain? Let me know down in the comments!
Fly High, Fear Less.
Music: Spuntic - Ethereal Horizon
Sources:
https://eu.azcentral.com/story/travel...
https://www.livescience.com/26697-are...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLvZK...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/sc...
https://www.dailygrail.com/2018/11/sc...
https://www.livescience.com/26268-do-...
https://www.history.com/topics/hallow...
https://www.basicincome.com/bp/plinys...
https://psychiclibrary.com/haunting-t...
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FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #Spirit #Ghosts #WhatAreGhosts?
All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.
Fair dealing is governed by Sections 29 and 30 of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988, which covers content used for the purposes of criticism, review or quotation.
Throughout history, the concept of ghosts and the paranormal has been debated and discussed, with some arguing that we continue to live outside the physical body once we die. However, others argue that ghosts cannot be real, and any evidence of the other side must be fake.
What do you think? Have you had a paranormal experience that you can't explain? Let me know down in the comments!
Fly High, Fear Less.
Music: Spuntic - Ethereal Horizon
Sources:
https://eu.azcentral.com/story/travel...
https://www.livescience.com/26697-are...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLvZK...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/sc...
https://www.dailygrail.com/2018/11/sc...
https://www.livescience.com/26268-do-...
https://www.history.com/topics/hallow...
https://www.basicincome.com/bp/plinys...
https://psychiclibrary.com/haunting-t...
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #Spirit #Ghosts #WhatAreGhosts?
All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.
Fair dealing is governed by Sections 29 and 30 of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988, which covers content used for the purposes of criticism, review or quotation.
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