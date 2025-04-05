Kawasaki revealed a conceptual model of the CORLEO robot designed to navigate even the toughest mountain terrain - AI video, wait for 2050, part 2

😳 Japan’s new transport: When your SUV needs to stretch its legs

Kawasaki has revealed the conceptual model of the CORLEO robot designed to navigate even the toughest mountain terrain. Inspired by the appearance of a lion, the robot features a hydrogen engine and is controlled by shifting the center of gravity, similar to riding a horse.

This model is part of Kawasaki's vision for "future transport in 2050." The innovation will be showcased at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, starting April 13th.

Here's part 1 if you missed it: https://www.brighteon.com/c8f1f4ea-0977-48d6-97d7-a1c8fea6e87f