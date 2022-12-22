Russia’s nuclear bomb go down, EMP attacks, very unusual cold weather, rapture right on Christmas 2022 ???

More info : It does not mean I believe we are in 7 years tribulation as this video tells so, only the warning for the war with Russia might happen on Christmas 2022
https://youtu.be/7aeqn90SqN0
Very unusual cold winter weather in the US : If the EMP attacks and bomb explosions during hazardous winter weather it will make things worse, many will die
https://youtu.be/KocDSbjGauM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.