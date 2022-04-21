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Chosen: Be Thou Faithful Unto Death
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111 views • April 21, 2022
Understand spiritual warfare. God is not in a war with the devil to save our flesh. The war is for our soul. Hence, what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul? What will a man give in exchange for his soul? If possible even the elect be deceived.
Lion of the tribe of Judah
1 John 4:18
King James Version Bible
There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.
Lion of the tribe of Judah
1 John 4:18
King James Version Bible
There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.
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