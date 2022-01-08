Darwinian Evolution is Racist - Junk Science Series S1E4

WARNING: This video series contains SHOCKING content. These options are not our opinions--they are the actual SHOCKING quotes of the scientists involved.Let's actually look at the origin of this Darwinian teaching and judge it on the basis of its fruit, of what it has actually produced.The first thing you will notice when we begin looking into this is Darwinian Evolution is racist. By racist we mean a person who believes in racism: the doctrine that one's own racial group is superior or that a particular racial group is inferior to the others.Evolutionists resent anyone actually bringing this up. They get very angry about it and they start calling people names just because you even bring this up. They will say, 'No, Darwin was not a racist and evolution was not racist.' What I would say to them, if they are people of science, why don't they just use their reason? Why don't we just look at the facts. Why don't we look at the history. Why don't we see what the mean actually said and then we will know if he was a racist or not.In his book the origin of species, it is said that he confines himself to the area of Natural Life that does not include humans. That it is just about the natural world, apart from humans. However, no matter how you look at it the book has great implications regarding humans. Here is one example: In this book he writes about something called "the slave-making instinct" referring to ants that make slaves out of other ants. [Quoting Darwin:] "...it is far more satisfactory to look at such instincts as ... ants making slaves... not as specially endowed or created instincts, but as small consequences of one general law, leading to the advancement of all organic beings, namely, multiply, vary, let the strongest live and the weakest die." [Quoted from Charles Darwin's Origin of Species pages 243-244] Basically what Darwin is asserting is that within the animal kingdom making slaves is the natural thing to do.Now does that have implications for mankind? Is Darwin really just talking about ants, or is it talking about Human Beings too? We do not have to guess about that because Darwin actually wrote about it in several different letters. One day in 1858, while out walking, Darwin noticed some large red ants carrying smaller black "slave-ants". He wrote: [Quoting Darwin:] "I have such a piece of luck at Moor Park: I found the rare Slave-making Ant, & saw the little black n*s in their master's nests. I have had some fun here in watching a slave-making ant; for I could not help rather doubting the wonderful stories, but I have now seen a marauding party, & I have seen a migration from one nest to another of the slave-makers, carrying their slaves (who are house & not field n*s( in their mouths"Why would that be fun? Darwin describes this as fun?Is he talking about ants, or is he talking about people, or is he talking about both? Certainly using this racist term in this way and talking about the slavery of these ants in this same kind of terminology as was common among slavers during his life-time would indicate that he is talking about both. What is he really saying? Isn't Darwin saying there is a justification for slavery in the natural world?That's not the entire extent of his racist comments. See more comments and evidence in the video...Discover more of our content:Tsiyon Road Radio:Tsiyon Tabernacle Fellowship and More:Author Page:Timely Message:Daily LiveStreams: