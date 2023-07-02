Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | SHOCKING: 71% of Illegal Aliens Sent to ‘Republican Congressional Districts’
channel image
GalacticStorm
2049 Subscribers
Shop now
121 views
Published 17 hours ago

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov


The Hidden Network: 'Well-Oiled Machine' Transports 71 Percent of Illegal Aliens to GOP Districts. A massive network of NGOs and religious centers is transporting illegal immigrants predominantly to Republican congressional districts.



According to the most recent data, white people are now officially a minority within the state of #Texas. With many of illegal immigrants coming straight into, it was only a matter of time until they became a majority.


See full episode: https://ept.ms/SecretDeliveryFM

Keywords
ngosillegal aliensillegal migrationfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket