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Audiobook: George Orwell - Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949)
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142 views • February 14, 2020
Audiobook: George Orwell - Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949)
• Part I
Chapter 1 - 0:00:09
Chapter 2 - 0:39:06
Chapter 3 - 0:57:43
Chapter 4 - 1:15:20
Chapter 5 - 1:37:17
Chapter 6 - 2:07:50
Chapter 7 - 2:20:13
Chapter 8 - 2:46:11
• Part II
Chapter 1 - 3:32:47
Chapter 2 - 3:58:14
Chapter 3 - 4:19:08
Chapter 4 - 4:39:15
Chapter 5 - 5:00:11
Chapter 6 - 5:19:03
Chapter 7 - 5:25:03
Chapter 8 - 5:41:06
Chapter 9 - 6:05:44
Chapter 10 - 7:32:16
• Part III
Chapter 1 - 7:46:40
Chapter 2 - 8:16:29
Chapter 3 - 9:03:19
Chapter 4 - 9:34:17
Chapter 5 - 9:52:39
Chapter 6 - 10:02:44
• Appendix - 10:27:08
Nineteen Eighty-Four: A Novel, often published as 1984, is a dystopian novel by English novelist George Orwell. It was published in June 1949 by Secker & Warburg as Orwell's ninth and final book completed in his lifetime. The story was mostly written at Barnhill, a farmhouse on the Scottish island of Jura, at times while Orwell suffered from severe tuberculosis. Thematically, Nineteen Eighty-Four centers on the consequences of government over-reach, totalitarianism, mass surveillance, and repressive regimentation of all persons and behaviors within society.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
• Part I
Chapter 1 - 0:00:09
Chapter 2 - 0:39:06
Chapter 3 - 0:57:43
Chapter 4 - 1:15:20
Chapter 5 - 1:37:17
Chapter 6 - 2:07:50
Chapter 7 - 2:20:13
Chapter 8 - 2:46:11
• Part II
Chapter 1 - 3:32:47
Chapter 2 - 3:58:14
Chapter 3 - 4:19:08
Chapter 4 - 4:39:15
Chapter 5 - 5:00:11
Chapter 6 - 5:19:03
Chapter 7 - 5:25:03
Chapter 8 - 5:41:06
Chapter 9 - 6:05:44
Chapter 10 - 7:32:16
• Part III
Chapter 1 - 7:46:40
Chapter 2 - 8:16:29
Chapter 3 - 9:03:19
Chapter 4 - 9:34:17
Chapter 5 - 9:52:39
Chapter 6 - 10:02:44
• Appendix - 10:27:08
Nineteen Eighty-Four: A Novel, often published as 1984, is a dystopian novel by English novelist George Orwell. It was published in June 1949 by Secker & Warburg as Orwell's ninth and final book completed in his lifetime. The story was mostly written at Barnhill, a farmhouse on the Scottish island of Jura, at times while Orwell suffered from severe tuberculosis. Thematically, Nineteen Eighty-Four centers on the consequences of government over-reach, totalitarianism, mass surveillance, and repressive regimentation of all persons and behaviors within society.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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