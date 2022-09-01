Drink Along #46 4 Peaks Xeracole Desert IPA 4.75/5

A nice surprise from 4 Peaks Brewing. This Xerocole Desert IPA is a juicy, fruity take on an American style IPA . Stone fruit blended well w a light maltiness and virtually no pine. A good solid take on a designer IPA.Running 7.0 for the ABV, 45 for the IBUs and the SRM is a juicy OJ/Golden 25.

"Desert IPA

Xe·​ro·​cole | ˈzirəˌkōl — A name given to animals adapted to live in harsh desert environments. As brewers who also must overcome sweltering heat and lack of water, we feel a kind of kinship with these hardy critters. We designed this beer to live up to our shared ability to thrive in the desert. Flaked oats lend the beer soft, creamy body; Lemondrop, Idaho 7, Denali and Mosaic hops added at carefully chosen intervals give it laid-back bitterness and a flavor dripping with pineapple and juicy citrus. It’s an IPA brewed to help you endure the scorching sun and keep the night going just a little bit longer. Think of each can as your own little oasis."





Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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