Beach Bum billionaire killed by VAXX poison injections

He was 76-years-old but he was healthy. He rode his bike, surfed, and
exercised. No significant health problems until after his multiple
poison injections. He was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago but
that happens to millions of people every year and they continue to live
active, healthy lives. Two friends of mine have had it and they're fine.
Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends perform in Delray Beach
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=eupiGWnoybE
Mirrored - bootcamp
