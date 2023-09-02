Create New Account
Beach Bum billionaire killed by VAXX poison injections
He was 76-years-old but he was healthy. He rode his bike, surfed, and exercised. No significant health problems until after his multiple poison injections. He was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago but that happens to millions of people every year and they continue to live active, healthy lives. Two friends of mine have had it and they're fine.
Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends perform in Delray Beach
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=eupiGWnoybE

Mirrored - bootcamp

