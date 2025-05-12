THERE WILL BE NO REAL WORKING SOLUTIONS UNTIL EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT AND AWARE OF IT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
What is Biodigital Convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+us+the+biodigital+convergence%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=72bc89f464f6dfa775deb7
What Is A Biocyber Interface?
https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+a+Biocyber+interface%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=63af31abddaceb469c4563
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1904952116856176952?t=OrlFNcS8XDWk5DaCN3wWZw&s=19
BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE:
The guist of it all!
1. https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+standardization+iec&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9d2d9d43879e87c46210df
2. https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=010c5d2d8e4c3a0af06772
3. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks&source=android
4. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+itu+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=92c0256ac6265843a4c83a
5. https://search.brave.com/search?q=PANACEA%3A+An+Internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+Application+for+Early+Detection+and+Mitigation+of+Infectious+Diseases&source=android
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1905824718155907544?t=Z1XXIgAQw9FL-5VhGU-HNg&s=19
Project| IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=Project+%7C+IoBNT&source=android&summary=1&conversation=15bc8c7780b6ae3e529f2d
6G and IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+in+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=5c6a95ded6f19d85b5d79e
Biosensing in 6G https://search.brave.com/search?q=biosensing+in+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=a9a94d01de91668a063b3f
intrabody biosensing in 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=intrabody+biosensing+in+6g&source=web
Universities teaching IoBnT Globally
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1905869297957720084?t=Dh5sDjlTALWC4WdiF_CULw&s=19
itu iobnt in 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt+in+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=1b74dd88d772cafba4b06d
ieee iobnt in 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=ieee+iobnt+in+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=d4788cc65ec88fe5a5134d
NSF iobnt 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=NSF+iobnt+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=00fd5a9aab13a84d8fd5e7
Ian F Akildiz IoBnT https://search.brave.com/search?q=Ian+F+Akildiz+iobnt+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=4b8e3298e64ffce93c6742
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1905888417675698600?t=YO7SWrIOGfmSH18MU-0FzA&s=19