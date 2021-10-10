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Cosmic Emergence and the Higher Dimension of Consciousness.
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21 views • October 10, 2021
This video presentation brings more clarity to the video tutorial entitled ‘A Higher State of Consciousness Emerges from a Lower State’. Understanding the concept of cosmic emergence is important for anyone seeking to enter a higher dimension of consciousness. The information allows you to better appreciate the unity that lies in the cosmos.
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