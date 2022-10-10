Chinese-American CEO Arrested for Stealing U.S. Election Information and Sending It to China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u1p2ea2
10/07/2022 According to an official report from the Los Angeles Police Department on October 4, Eugene Yu, the Chinese American CEO of US election services company, Konnech, was arrested on suspicion of stealing personal data and sending US election data to China.