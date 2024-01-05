Create New Account
Pillen's Priorities 2024 - Do your Dadgum Job
Real Free News
Published a day ago

Puppet Pillen has the same priorities heading into 2024. Wasting money sending National Gord Troops to the Southern Border for diaper duty while ignoring the hundreds of thousands of illegals already in Nebraska some of which are jihad terrorists and that’s how you


https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcome=true


#jimpillen #nebraska #governor #dadgum #job #priorities #diaper #duty #pathetic #doyourdadgumjob #incoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion

Keywords
stupidnebraskaidiots

