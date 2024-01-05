Pillen's Priorities 2024 - Do your Dadgum Job

Puppet Pillen has the same priorities heading into 2024. Wasting money sending National Gord Troops to the Southern Border for diaper duty while ignoring the hundreds of thousands of illegals already in Nebraska some of which are jihad terrorists and that’s how you
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcome=true
#jimpillen #nebraska #governor #dadgum #job #priorities #diaper #duty #pathetic #doyourdadgumjob #incoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.