The WHO/IHR amendments translated into Dutch
Karine Savard
Published 19 hours ago |

For English, go to the substack of James Roguski:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/100-reasons

Deel mijn video zoveel mogelijk zodat meer mensen weten wat er gaande is en wat we kunnen doen op locaal, regionaal en landelijk niveau. 

#STOP the pandemic treaty

#STOP the amendments to the IHR

#EXIT the WHO

#EXPOSE their lies

🙏 

surveillancewhofraudetestingamendmentsscreeningihrinformed dissentquarantainetyranniesoevereinmanipulatiemensenrechtenmachtsovernamewijzigingenmensonwaardigfundamentele vrijhedendictatoriaaltotalitairdigitaal vaccinatiepaspoortisolatiefema heropvoedingskampentrack and contact traceinspectiesmoraliteit

