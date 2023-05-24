14th Amendment and Public Debt

The Biden Administration recently indicted that due to obstruction by the Republicans in the negotiations regarding the national debt, and raising the debt ceiling, the President was prepared to go around Congress by using the 14th Amendment to ensure the public debt was being honored by raising the debt ceiling. Is it true? Can the President of the United States invoke the 14th Amendment to ensure that the public debt is not questioned? Mr. Constitution Douglas V. Gibbs explains in this video.
Douglas V. Gibbs, Mr. Constitution
www.douglasvgibbs.com
www.politicalpistachio.com
www.constitutionassociation.com
Please subscribe to this video channel, and visit my websites.
-- Funding for travel to engage in the freedom movement.
-- Funding for two radio programs, KMET and KPRZ.
-- Funding for legal actions I am involved in.
-- Constitution Education and Resource Center.
-- Website Retrofit and Upgrade to make Mr. Constitution's online presence an interactive and more educational experience: Partially Funded, nearly complete.
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/douglasvgibbs
