Dig Into God’s Bucket and To-Do Lists for Everyday Living and Inspiration - Jay Payleitner





Are you so focused on the distant future that you’re missing out on the amazing calling God has for your life today? Jay Payleitner is a national speaker and bestselling author who has a heart for ministering to fathers and families about finding clarity on the basic fundamentals of Christianity. In his book, What if God Wrote Your To-Do List? (52 Ways to Make the Most of Every Day), Jay talks about seizing the moment and pursuing life in the light of God’s truth and wisdom. He also wrote What If God Wrote Your Bucket List? This book focuses on the objective facts Christians must understand and acknowledge about the world to even get to God’s plan. Do whatever God has set before you to the best of your ability, Jay advises.









TAKEAWAYS





Understanding who God is and His purpose for man sets the foundation for a rooted life





Embrace the gifts God has given you and do it for His glory, not your own





If you want to live life to the fullest, you must acknowledge the existence of God and His plan





What is God asking you to do TODAY?









