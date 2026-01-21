BREAKING! The WEF venue in Davos, has been cleared out - reason has not yet been disclosed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING! The venue hosting the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has been cleared out. The reason for the evacuation has not yet been disclosed
Adding:
Evacuation over!
Fox News reporter Edward Lawrence says the evacuation is now at an end.
He posted: "Fire crews in Davos checked it out and ended the evacuation. We are back for my live [report]"
The journalist said crews are trying to determine the source of a smell that has caused people in the area to begin coughing.