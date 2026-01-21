BREAKING! The WEF venue in Davos, has been cleared out - reason has not yet been disclosed

BREAKING! The venue hosting the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has been cleared out. The reason for the evacuation has not yet been disclosed

Evacuation over!

Fox News reporter Edward Lawrence says the evacuation is now at an end.

He posted: "Fire crews in Davos checked it out and ended the evacuation. We are back for my live [report]"

The journalist said crews are trying to determine the source of a smell that has caused people in the area to begin coughing.