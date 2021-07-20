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Desensitization Via Over Representation
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60 views • July 20, 2021
Getting you to accept the the fringe elements as main stream and normalizing deviant behavior is just another slippery step on the famed slippery slope.
Cui Bono folks. How does Disney expect to capitalize on this play to 3.5% of the population?
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From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Cui Bono folks. How does Disney expect to capitalize on this play to 3.5% of the population?
Thanks for coming by.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
Don't forget to hit one of the up/down buttons please.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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