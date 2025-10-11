New Home & Garden = New Horizons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a week! The move to my new place has been quite the chore. But slowly I'm getting there. The old garden is still giving me plenty of eggplant and okra, and the lemon trees, carrots and peanuts are doing well. Come take a look at what has happened over the last week.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll