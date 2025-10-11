New Home & Garden = New Horizons

What a week! The move to my new place has been quite the chore. But slowly I'm getting there. The old garden is still giving me plenty of eggplant and okra, and the lemon trees, carrots and peanuts are doing well. Come take a look at what has happened over the last week.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll